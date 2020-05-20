Vodafone Group plc (LON:VOD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Vodafone Group plc (LON:VOD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 176 ($2.32).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VOD. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.37) price target (down previously from GBX 185 ($2.43)) on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 155 ($2.04) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.37) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 148 ($1.95) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

In other news, insider Margherita D. Valle purchased 71,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £99,031.94 ($130,270.90).

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 126.67 ($1.67) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 113.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 137.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion and a PE ratio of -4.50. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 92.76 ($1.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 195.65 ($2.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is currently -28.37%.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

