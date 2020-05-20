Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $139.00 Price Target at Nomura Instinet

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price objective increased by analysts at Nomura Instinet from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Nomura Instinet’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.29.

NYSE WMT opened at $125.61 on Wednesday. Walmart has a twelve month low of $100.25 and a twelve month high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $361.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.87.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $39,041,990. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lowe FS increased its stake in Walmart by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lowe FS now owns 314 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its position in Walmart by 0.7% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,511 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

