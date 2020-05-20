Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Cowen from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WMT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Walmart from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.29.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $125.61 on Wednesday. Walmart has a one year low of $100.25 and a one year high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $39,041,990 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $1,503,922,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Walmart by 2,899.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,543,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 14,058,442 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 4,405.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,353,388 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,143,946,000 after buying an additional 10,123,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $624,899,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 734.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,379,113 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $391,040,000 after buying an additional 5,614,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

