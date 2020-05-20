Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Walmart (NYSE:WMT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $140.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.88.

Walmart stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,684,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,630,292. Walmart has a 12 month low of $100.25 and a 12 month high of $133.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.87. The company has a market capitalization of $361.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Walmart’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $10,459,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,272,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,692,157.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $39,041,990. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 581.4% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

