WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 129,654 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,654 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.96% of WNS worth $20,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in WNS during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in WNS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in WNS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in WNS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in WNS during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

WNS stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $43.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,786. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.29. WNS has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $75.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. WNS had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of WNS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $79.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of WNS from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of WNS from $77.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of WNS from $84.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.45.

WNS Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

