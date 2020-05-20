WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 16,270 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,270 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.34% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $17,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JLL. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,719,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,845,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 852,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,329,000 after purchasing an additional 317,757 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 745.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,379,000 after purchasing an additional 118,486 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 858,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,679,000 after purchasing an additional 87,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JLL shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $188.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded up $2.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.70. 290,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 1-year low of $78.29 and a 1-year high of $178.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.70.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

