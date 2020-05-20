WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 20,819 Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 75.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,819 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of EPAM Systems worth $8,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $21,385,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $759,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 276,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,558,000 after purchasing an additional 11,251 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $254.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $274.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.91.

Shares of EPAM traded up $5.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $223.96. 242,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,031. EPAM Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $151.97 and a fifty-two week high of $248.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.82 and a 200-day moving average of $209.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.32.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $651.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 2,529 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $579,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,938 shares of company stock valued at $7,948,219. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

