WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 50,881 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,190,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,881 shares during the quarter. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH comprises 0.9% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.29% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH worth $171,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 4,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 49,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after acquiring an additional 15,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $152.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,815,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.89. The firm has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.34. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $168.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.36%.

In other news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total transaction of $769,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,430.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.36.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.