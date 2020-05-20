WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 61,959 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,251,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,959 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International makes up 4.8% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 5.22% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $864,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,799,711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,242,719,000 after acquiring an additional 44,208 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 739,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $510,365,000 after acquiring an additional 20,458 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 652,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $517,635,000 after acquiring an additional 22,661 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 552,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $438,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 549,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $436,240,000 after acquiring an additional 39,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $790.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Evercore ISI cut Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $722.20.

In related news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 4,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.94, for a total value of $3,325,471.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,268,771.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.03, for a total value of $804,273.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,017.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,423 shares of company stock worth $7,393,139 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MTD stock traded down $4.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $714.06. 142,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,770. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.05. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $579.40 and a twelve month high of $873.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $703.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $736.40.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $649.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.78 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 134.62% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 21.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

