WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 74,491 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,444,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,491 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.49% of Amphenol worth $105,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $292,216,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,996,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,748,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,513 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Amphenol by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,478,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $398,342,000 after purchasing an additional 873,500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,878,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $311,552,000 after acquiring an additional 839,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,099,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,093,082,000 after acquiring an additional 770,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.43.

APH traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.12. 1,112,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868,428. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.19 and its 200 day moving average is $95.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 25.06%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

