WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 9,922 Shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Cabot Microelectronics worth $14,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCMP. FMR LLC grew its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after acquiring an additional 82,081 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 19,879 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cabot Microelectronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP traded up $5.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.25. 284,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,324. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.55 and a beta of 1.22. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $85.26 and a 1 year high of $169.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.66 and a 200 day moving average of $135.66.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.05. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $284.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Cabot Microelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.19%.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, VP Daniel D. Woodland sold 2,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $334,654.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,749,186.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CCMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cabot Microelectronics from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on Cabot Microelectronics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.71.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.