WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 51,473 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,216,000. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of LHC Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in LHC Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in LHC Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in LHC Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,986 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in LHC Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new stake in LHC Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.60.

LHC Group stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,228. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.41. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $165.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $512.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.41 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

