WCM Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,329,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,484 shares during the quarter. Graco accounts for about 0.9% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 2.00% of Graco worth $162,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GGG. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Graco in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 79.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GGG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Graco from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Graco in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Graco from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of GGG stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.53. 440,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,102. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.57. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.43 and a 12-month high of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $373.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.49 million. Graco had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

