WCM Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,888 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.90% of SP Plus worth $9,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.63. 199,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,137. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. SP Plus Corp has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $47.33. The firm has a market cap of $427.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.40 and a beta of 1.28.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SP Plus Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

SP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub lowered SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their target price on SP Plus from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SP Plus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

