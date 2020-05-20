WCM Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 902,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,304 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics makes up about 0.7% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.56% of Verisk Analytics worth $125,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,867,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,445,000 after buying an additional 293,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,891,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,029,137,000 after purchasing an additional 84,173 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,816,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,017,935,000 after purchasing an additional 740,053 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,929,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $736,165,000 after purchasing an additional 158,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,573,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,595,000 after purchasing an additional 538,812 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In related news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total transaction of $298,080.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,609.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.54. 634,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,335. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.07. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.61 and a 1-year high of $171.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 54.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.68.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $689.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 34.93%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.07.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.