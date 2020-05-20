WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 10,970 Shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,613 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,970 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.27% of Emcor Group worth $9,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EME. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Emcor Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $757,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Emcor Group by 233.9% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Emcor Group by 26.8% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 302,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,569,000 after acquiring an additional 64,033 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Emcor Group in the first quarter valued at $130,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EME traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,490. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.23. Emcor Group Inc has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $93.54.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Emcor Group Inc will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.57%.

In other news, Director John W. Altmeyer acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.52 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EME. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Emcor Group in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

