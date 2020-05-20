WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 192,008 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 50.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 571,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,008 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.83% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $9,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 999,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,960,000 after buying an additional 85,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 165.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 64,904 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $1,089,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,532,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,986,000 after purchasing an additional 932,084 shares during the period.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BECN. ValuEngine raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $29.00 to $15.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

In other news, Director Richard W. Frost purchased 3,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.90. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.51. The stock had a trading volume of 374,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,094. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.58. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.