WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 3,389,604 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 102.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,685,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,389,604 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica comprises about 7.0% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 5.14% of Lululemon Athletica worth $1,267,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 35,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.60, for a total value of $7,899,851.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,455.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $7,899,239.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,708.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 729,946 shares of company stock valued at $140,796,220. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LULU stock traded up $6.97 on Wednesday, hitting $258.38. 1,093,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $266.20. The stock has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.73 and a 200 day moving average of $221.59.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $273.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.88.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

