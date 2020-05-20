WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 367,990 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,168,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 367,990 shares during the period. ResMed accounts for 6.6% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 5.65% of ResMed worth $1,203,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,344,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,818,215,000 after purchasing an additional 316,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ResMed by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,438,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $997,803,000 after purchasing an additional 38,652 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,428,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,694,000 after purchasing an additional 157,252 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $181,156,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in ResMed by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,135,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,039,000 after purchasing an additional 205,154 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total value of $734,519.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,991,867.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $397,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,664,315.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,429 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ResMed stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.76. 645,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,978. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.66 and its 200 day moving average is $156.53. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.85 and a 12 month high of $177.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.66.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $769.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.70 million. ResMed had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.50.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

