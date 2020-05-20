WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 91,120 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 88.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,974 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 91,120 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Manhattan Associates worth $9,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000.

MANH has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $102.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.70. 685,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.28. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $90.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $153.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.55 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 58.45%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bruce Richards sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,351.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

