WCM Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 202.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,800 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Globant worth $9,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,620,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Globant by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Shares of GLOB traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,722. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.23 and a beta of 1.28. Globant SA has a 1-year low of $70.83 and a 1-year high of $141.67.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $184.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.46 million. Globant had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globant SA will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Globant from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Globant from $121.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.70.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.