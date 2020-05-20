WCM Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 791,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,201 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.61% of KAR Auction Services worth $9,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,619,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 77,567 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,594,000 after buying an additional 555,875 shares during the last quarter.

In other KAR Auction Services news, EVP Benjamin Skuy purchased 7,000 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $157,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Hallett purchased 59,255 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $1,000,224.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 128,355 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,340 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

KAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Guggenheim upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

KAR Auction Services stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.72. 2,961,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,710. KAR Auction Services Inc has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $28.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.43.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $645.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.59 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

