WCM Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,586 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Axon Enterprise worth $7,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAXN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.86.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock traded up $1.48 on Wednesday, hitting $76.21. The stock had a trading volume of 426,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,010. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 52-week low of $49.80 and a 52-week high of $90.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,491.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.54.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.51. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 45,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $3,843,764.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,297,481.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 29,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total value of $2,336,076.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 690,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,436,937.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,174 shares of company stock worth $10,197,595. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.