WCM Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,374 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Natus Medical worth $10,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTUS. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,950,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,658,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,079,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,687,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,368,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTUS traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.51. 431,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.13. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $34.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.83. The company has a market cap of $758.53 million, a P/E ratio of 59.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). Natus Medical had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Natus Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

