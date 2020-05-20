WCM Investment Management LLC Has $1.01 Billion Position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 519.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,074,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,739,428 shares during the quarter. Mercadolibre accounts for 5.6% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.16% of Mercadolibre worth $1,013,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Mercadolibre by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mercadolibre by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mercadolibre by 2.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Mercadolibre by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $22.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $828.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,292. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $616.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $601.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.22 and a beta of 1.56. Mercadolibre Inc has a fifty-two week low of $422.22 and a fifty-two week high of $842.70.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $652.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.27 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Meyer Malka acquired 5,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $522.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,065,431.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MELI. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $846.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Mercadolibre from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $733.40.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

