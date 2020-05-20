WCM Investment Management LLC Has $127.84 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,646,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 106,543 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for about 0.7% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Canadian National Railway worth $127,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

CNI traded up $2.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,148,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $96.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.80. The company has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.4097 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.06.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

