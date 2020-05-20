WCM Investment Management LLC Has $14.62 Million Stock Holdings in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.43% of Enstar Group worth $14,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

In other Enstar Group news, Director Hans-Peter Gerhardt purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $494,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Enstar Group stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.87. 64,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,364. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.69. Enstar Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $94.58 and a 12 month high of $213.99.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $380.57 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 0.96%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ESGR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Enstar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.