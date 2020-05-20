WCM Investment Management LLC Has $16.06 Million Stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,884 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Focus Financial Partners worth $16,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

FOCS traded up $2.08 on Wednesday, reaching $25.81. The company had a trading volume of 235,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,435. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.57. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. Focus Financial Partners Inc has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $34.96.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business had revenue of $337.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Focus Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

