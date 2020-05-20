WCM Investment Management LLC Has $214.80 Million Position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,410,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 72,700 shares during the period. West Pharmaceutical Services accounts for 1.2% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 1.92% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $214,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 466.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total value of $100,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,527.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 14,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $2,794,404.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,295.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,566 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WST stock traded down $6.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.57. 1,202,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,304. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.04 and a twelve month high of $221.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.75%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

