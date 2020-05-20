WCM Investment Management LLC Has $7.97 Million Stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 127.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,016 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.33% of Semtech worth $7,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Semtech by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Semtech by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 559,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Semtech by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Semtech by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Semtech by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Semtech alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.73.

In other Semtech news, Director Rockell N. Hankin sold 9,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $294,417.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,446,960.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark C. Costello sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $105,369.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,573 shares in the company, valued at $394,639.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,685 shares of company stock worth $589,329. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.04. The company had a trading volume of 350,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,403. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.65. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $55.29.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.21 million. Semtech had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.