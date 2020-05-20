WCM Investment Management LLC Has $955.40 Million Stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,554,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 401,306 shares during the period. Chubb comprises about 5.3% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.90% of Chubb worth $955,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. increased its holdings in Chubb by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 2,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $138.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.06.

CB stock traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,526,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,109. The company has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.68. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.90 and its 200-day moving average is $138.19.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 29.67%.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,242.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,035.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

