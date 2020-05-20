WCM Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,044 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 1.85% of ePlus worth $15,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLUS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ePlus by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 399,149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ePlus by 326.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in ePlus by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in ePlus by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sidoti raised ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

In other news, Director Eric D. Hovde bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.72 per share, for a total transaction of $56,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,250.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PLUS traded up $3.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,576. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ePlus Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $99.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.12.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

