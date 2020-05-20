WCM Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,795 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Dorman Products worth $7,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Dorman Products by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dorman Products by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 709,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,730,000 after buying an additional 329,436 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in Dorman Products by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 51,072 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 25,087 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Dorman Products by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,477 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 13,902 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Dorman Products by 18.6% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 393,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,756,000 after buying an additional 61,598 shares during the period. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DORM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Dorman Products in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. CL King upgraded Dorman Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Dorman Products from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

NASDAQ DORM traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,689. Dorman Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.49 and a 12 month high of $89.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.96. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $257.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dorman Products Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

