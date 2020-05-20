WCM Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 14,463 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Crane worth $10,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Crane by 8.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,514,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,498,000 after buying an additional 123,232 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Crane by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,133,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,903,000 after buying an additional 15,211 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crane by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 917,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,263,000 after buying an additional 85,887 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Crane during the fourth quarter valued at $53,496,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crane by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,506,000 after buying an additional 24,007 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Crane from $105.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Crane from $103.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

In other news, CEO Max H. Mitchell purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.27 per share, for a total transaction of $69,405.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,612,626.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CR traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,018. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $91.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.89. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.11). Crane had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Crane’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

