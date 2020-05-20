WCM Investment Management LLC Invests $7.65 Million in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)

WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 95,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,645,000. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Wingstop as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth $257,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Wingstop by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Wingstop in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wingstop by 23.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Wingstop in the first quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

In related news, insider Nicolas Boudet sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.98, for a total transaction of $58,283.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,522.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total transaction of $1,823,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,751 shares of company stock worth $5,188,120. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WING. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $102.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

Shares of NASDAQ WING traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.64. 400,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,875. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.73, a P/E/G ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.18. Wingstop Inc has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $130.99.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $55.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.69 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.05%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wingstop Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.27%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.