WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 212,676 Shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,086,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,676 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises 5.9% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.97% of ASML worth $1,069,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,453,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $903,594,000 after purchasing an additional 922,387 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,963,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,468,772,000 after acquiring an additional 388,387 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,278,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2,852.2% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 148,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,971,000 after acquiring an additional 143,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,722,000. Institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock traded up $19.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $325.64. 1,084,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,945. The company has a market cap of $128.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02. ASML Holding NV has a twelve month low of $186.31 and a twelve month high of $326.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $284.66 and a 200-day moving average of $283.20.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. ASML had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding NV will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $320.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.75.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

