WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 22,560 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,498 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 22,560 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Cooper Companies worth $107,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 20.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 245,555 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,692,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $649,000. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.42.

COO traded down $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $296.31. 361,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,826. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $236.68 and a 1 year high of $365.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $646.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.04 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.