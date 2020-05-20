WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 28,089 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 452,254 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 28,089 shares during the quarter. Illumina accounts for 0.7% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Illumina worth $123,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Illumina from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Illumina from $298.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.88.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,617,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.95, for a total value of $114,237.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,601.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,741 shares of company stock valued at $6,255,324. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $15.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $357.73. 1,664,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $380.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.60. The company has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.34, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

