WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 6,888 Shares of Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 1.00% of Addus Homecare worth $10,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Addus Homecare by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Addus Homecare by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 382,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,219,000 after acquiring an additional 181,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Addus Homecare by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,464,000 after acquiring an additional 32,826 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Addus Homecare by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,194,000 after acquiring an additional 58,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Addus Homecare by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 242,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,545,000 after acquiring an additional 19,934 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Addus Homecare alerts:

ADUS has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Addus Homecare in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of Addus Homecare from $115.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Shares of Addus Homecare stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.00. 83,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,908. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.41. Addus Homecare Co. has a 1-year low of $43.13 and a 1-year high of $104.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.08 million. Addus Homecare had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Addus Homecare Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $27,505.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,594.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus Homecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus Homecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.