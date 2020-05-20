WCM Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 116.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,079,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,735,738 shares during the period. Steris accounts for approximately 3.9% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 5.99% of Steris worth $710,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Steris during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,189,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Steris during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,374,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Steris by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,587,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,856,000 after purchasing an additional 774,516 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Steris by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,588,000 after purchasing an additional 600,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Steris by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,095,000 after purchasing an additional 449,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STE traded down $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,857. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Steris PLC has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $168.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 0.75.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Steris had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $822.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Steris’s payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Steris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.67.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

