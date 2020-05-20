WCM Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,342,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,509 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Verra Mobility worth $9,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Verra Mobility by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 200,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Verra Mobility by 993.1% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 83,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 76,174 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 8,310 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verra Mobility stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 940,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,311. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.52. Verra Mobility Corp has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $116.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.64 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 7.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Corp will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRRM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verra Mobility presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.93.

In related news, CFO Patricia Chiodo bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.21 per share, for a total transaction of $82,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 84,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,708.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Vincent Brigidi bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,349.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 27,690 shares of company stock worth $221,859 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

