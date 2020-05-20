WCM Investment Management LLC Takes $136.65 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 481,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,650,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 0.8% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Thermo Fisher Scientific as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMO traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $341.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,205,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,917. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $351.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $135.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

