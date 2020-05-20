WCM Investment Management LLC Takes $65.78 Million Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 213,779 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,778,000. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Fair Isaac as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Fair Isaac by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.08, for a total value of $8,093,177.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,852 shares in the company, valued at $61,903,584.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director A George Battle sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.46, for a total value of $2,055,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FICO. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Fair Isaac from $425.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens raised Fair Isaac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $421.00 to $319.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.71.

Shares of NYSE FICO traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $369.08. 184,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,568. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04 and a beta of 1.16. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $177.65 and a 1 year high of $436.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $320.51 and a 200 day moving average of $353.70.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $307.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.27 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 89.98% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

