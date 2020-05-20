WCM Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)

WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 740,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,760,000. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.40% of Ferrari at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,557,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,368,000 after acquiring an additional 46,184 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,552,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,273,000 after purchasing an additional 101,747 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,696,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,788,000 after purchasing an additional 164,794 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,259,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,973,000 after purchasing an additional 187,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RACE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Ferrari from $205.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ferrari from $205.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.82.

Shares of RACE traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.79. The company had a trading volume of 280,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,905. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.39. Ferrari NV has a fifty-two week low of $127.73 and a fifty-two week high of $180.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were issued a $1.2351 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.17.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

