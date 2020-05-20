Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Boot Barn (BOOT)

Boot Barn (NYSE: BOOT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/15/2020 – Boot Barn had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pivotal Research. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $42.00.

5/15/2020 – Boot Barn had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $18.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Boot Barn had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $33.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Boot Barn had its price target raised by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from $18.00 to $25.00.

5/1/2020 – Boot Barn was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/29/2020 – Boot Barn had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Boot Barn was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Boot Barn was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

4/6/2020 – Boot Barn had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $39.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Boot Barn had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

3/30/2020 – Boot Barn had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $53.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Boot Barn was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

NYSE BOOT opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $645.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average of $31.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $48.11.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 2,925.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

