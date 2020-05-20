Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for RealPage (RP)

RealPage (NASDAQ: RP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/20/2020 – RealPage was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/19/2020 – RealPage was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “RealPage, Inc. provides on-demand property management solutions that enable owners and managers of single-family and a wide variety of multi-family rental property types to manage their marketing, pricing, screening, leasing, accounting, purchasing and other property operations. The Company’s products include OneSite Solutions, to increase occupancy and reduce operating expenses through streamlined operations; CrossFire, a sales and marketing system to capture more leads, manage and retain more residents, and provide residents with the means to sign up for utilities and other services; YieldStar, to optimize asset values through revenue management, portfolio management, and market intelligence; LeasingDesk, a risk mitigation system; Velocity, to generate comprehensive utility and convergent bills for properties and deliver superior submetering services; OpsTechnology, a spend management system. RealPage, Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, Texas. “

5/8/2020 – RealPage had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $62.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – RealPage had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $74.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – RealPage was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

4/30/2020 – RealPage was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/28/2020 – RealPage was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2020 – RealPage was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ RP traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.00. 130,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,547. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. RealPage Inc has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $67.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.37 and a beta of 1.05.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. RealPage had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. RealPage’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that RealPage Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 182,249 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total value of $10,801,898.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at $71,768,442.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $145,386.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 172,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,201,487.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 510,300 shares of company stock valued at $30,345,180 over the last three months. 17.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in RealPage by 43.7% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. increased its stake in shares of RealPage by 10.3% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 1,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in RealPage by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of RealPage by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of RealPage by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

