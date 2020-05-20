Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Maverix Metals (MMX)

Maverix Metals (CVE: MMX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/19/2020 – Maverix Metals had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.75 to C$7.25. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2020 – Maverix Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$6.75 to C$7.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2020 – Maverix Metals was given a new C$7.00 price target on by analysts at Pi Financial. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Maverix Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$6.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Maverix Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$6.75. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Maverix Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$7.75 to C$7.50.

3/31/2020 – Maverix Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$6.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Maverix Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.75 to C$7.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $621.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. Maverix Metals Inc has a 12-month low of C$3.62 and a 12-month high of C$5.91.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

