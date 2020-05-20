Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 141,403 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.45% of Westlake Chemical Partners worth $7,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the first quarter worth $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the fourth quarter worth $549,000. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WLKP. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $24.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao purchased 3,580 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $54,344.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 100,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,227.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randy Woelfel purchased 3,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $40,350.00. In the last three months, insiders have bought 57,550 shares of company stock valued at $747,041.

WLKP stock opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.90 and a quick ratio of 6.07. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $26.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.69. The firm has a market cap of $619.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $250.55 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.63%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is 106.78%.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

