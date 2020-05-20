Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Stock Holdings Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,879 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Whirlpool worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,022,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,274 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at $97,260,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 194.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 698,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,996,000 after acquiring an additional 461,178 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at $19,989,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 552,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,466,000 after acquiring an additional 232,616 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $118.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $163.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Longbow Research cut their price objective on Whirlpool from $178.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.13.

In other news, EVP Shengpo Wu acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $101.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 7,148 shares in the company, valued at $721,948. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

