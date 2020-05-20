Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Services Inc

Strategic Financial Services Inc lowered its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,852 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at $56,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSM traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,472,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,244. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.26. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $77.00.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

In other news, Director Adrian D. P. Bellamy bought 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.55 per share, for a total transaction of $485,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,774,366.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Arnold Dahnke bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.01 per share, with a total value of $400,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer raised Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

